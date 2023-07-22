Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota shelter working to keep more dogs in homes

Satchel's Last Resort working to keep more dogs at home with muzzle outreach program
Satchel's Last Resort working to keep more dogs at home with muzzle outreach program(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort said it’s constantly working with pet owners to improve the animals’ life.

One training mechanism it said it’s using is muzzling; something many dog owners shy away from because of the negative stigma.

The shelter said it’s nothing more than a training tool for dogs-- both with and without behavioral issues.

“Dog aggression, reactivity to people. Those things can be corrected with proper training. The use of a muzzle is instrumental in that. Its kind of the start to reconditioning the dog to behave properly,” said Michal Anne Vander Wood, Executive Director of Satchel’s Last Resort.

The shelter said its working with trainers in the area to coach pet owners... so less dogs come through their doors and can stay in the home with significant improvements.

It says the muzzle outreach program has an 85% success rate with dogs it works with.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A fatal crash has been reported Friday morning in Bradenton by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal accident reported at U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East
Crash at Fruitville and 301
Car overturns in downtown Sarasota
Marco Tulio Avila Romero
CNA charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of patients
Michael Sosa
Sarasota man facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

The Sarasota Police Department reminds the public that this is still an ongoing and active...
Arrests made in connection to Sarasota car thefts
The water treatment plant was unveiled on Thursday, July 20th.
Southwest Water Treatment Plant in North Port to help with growing population
Sunny
Hot and Dry and Humid
Dr. Buckner provided this photo from UF of larvae in a bromeliad
Have bromeliads? Here’s how to stop them from becoming mosquito breeding grounds