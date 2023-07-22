Sarasota shelter working to keep more dogs in homes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort said it’s constantly working with pet owners to improve the animals’ life.

One training mechanism it said it’s using is muzzling; something many dog owners shy away from because of the negative stigma.

The shelter said it’s nothing more than a training tool for dogs-- both with and without behavioral issues.

“Dog aggression, reactivity to people. Those things can be corrected with proper training. The use of a muzzle is instrumental in that. Its kind of the start to reconditioning the dog to behave properly,” said Michal Anne Vander Wood, Executive Director of Satchel’s Last Resort.

The shelter said its working with trainers in the area to coach pet owners... so less dogs come through their doors and can stay in the home with significant improvements.

It says the muzzle outreach program has an 85% success rate with dogs it works with.

