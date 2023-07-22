Saharan Dust Helping Minimize Potential Storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A plume of Saharan dust is bringing dry air into the upper atmosphere enough to help minimalize storm activity. The lack of available moisture coupled with high pressure will limit the rain chances this weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s but feels like temperatures reaching 107. Overall rain chances will be 20% for both Saturday and Sunday.

Boating and beach conditions are favorable this weekend. It will be hot and humid with little opportunity for coastal showers, although an isolated shower near the coast is possible. The ultra violet index will hit the extreme category so skin protection is advised. Boaters can expect a mostly sunny day with westerly winds five to ten knots. Seas will be around one foot in the morning and rise to two feet in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with a light chop on the water.

Tracking the tropics, a disturbance between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression in two days and a 70% chance in seven days. The disorganized system is expected to continue moving west and into the Caribbean Sea. There is a significant amount of Saharan dust that will help suppress formation but it could become a tropical depression by next week.

