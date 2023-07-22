Advertise With Us
Hot and Dry and Humid

Sunny
Sunny(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have several dry days ahead as dust from the Sahara Desert moves over Florida. The dust layer is a dry layer of air from 5,000 to 17,000 feet above sea level. Instead of our “normal” moist, tropical air overhead, the relative humidity in the layer can be 50% lower than normal. Thunderstorms have a much harder time developing in this situation. We’ll hold this condition until at least Tuesday. As the dust layer moves away  to end the week, our afternoon storm chances return. Our ground-level air is still humid with dew points in the mid-70s. Our Heat Index, our “Feels Like” temperatures, will range from 105° to 110° in the peak of the afternoon heat.

Tropical weather is starting to pick up. A small disturbance heading toward the Caribbean now has a 70% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Emily in the next 7 days. Computer models are indicating this storm is likely to stay far south of the United States.

Trop Outlook
Trop Outlook(Station)

