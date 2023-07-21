Wind shift changes weather pattern for weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few days of some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms west of I-75 things are about to change again. Most of this summer we have seen a persistent trough or low pressure over the SE U.S. This pattern has pushed an area of high pressure to our south which brings onshore or westerly flow into the Suncoast. This onshore flow typically favors mainly inland showers and storms moving east toward the east coast of Florida during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern is expected to stay this way through early next week.

So on Friday look for only a few isolated showers along the coast around sunrise and then the west winds will push everything inland. So the rain chance near the coast is only 30% while east of I-75 the rain chance is at 50%. We will see generally mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s with a “feels like” temperature in the 100-105 degree range during the afternoon hours. This same forecast is expected through the weekend with a slightly higher chance for a few coastal showers on Sunday.

Better chance for much needed rainfall late next week (WWSB)

By Wednesday of next week we will a shift again back to afternoon and evening storms moving from inland areas back to the west or toward the area beaches. It look like the rain chances will be going up then and staying through the end of the work week next week.

Expected to encounter some shearing winds and dry air next week which will limit or impede development (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical wave which is in the eastern Atlantic moving to the west at 20 mph. It still only has a 30% chance for development over the course of the next 7 days. It is a long way away from land at this time and will have a hard time trying to develop due to strong shear it will encounter next week and some dry air that it will be moving through. So nothing to worry about right now and for over a week. Don continues to move around over the north central Atlantic and is expected to dissipate by early next week.

