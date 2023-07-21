Tony Bennett thrilled Suncoast audiences over the years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Legendary entertainer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

The crooner made many stops in Sarasota, making his first appearance at the Van Wezel in March of 1977.

The last time he performed at the Van Wezel was in December 2019. He performed 21 times in total on the Van Wezel stage.

Mary Bensel, the Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall issued a statement on the passing of the icon, “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Tony Bennett. I’ve worked with him for over 40 years, and he was always such a delight. Tony Bennet transcends generations from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, and he put on amazing performances at the Van Wezel. He even donated a poster to be auctioned off for our education program. All of us at the Van Wezel were saddened to hear of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and our hearts bleed at the news of his passing.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.