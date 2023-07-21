Advertise With Us
Sarasota man facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography

Michael Sosa
Michael Sosa(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested 51-year-old, Michael Sosa, and he is facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Monday, Sarasota Police executed a search warrant at Sosa’s residence and detectives seized his laptop. A forensic exam revealed over 100 images of child pornography and over 500 images of child erotica on the computer.

Sosa was arrested by Sarasota Police on Thursday. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

