More Saharan Dust = Lower Rain Chances

PC
PC(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of dust from the Sahara Desert moves over Florida into the weekend. The dust layer is usually 5,000 to 17,000 feet high in the atmosphere as it moves west across the Atlantic Ocean. The relative humidity in the dust layer can be 50% lower than the humid air of the tropics. Thunderstorms and tropical storms have a much harder time developing where the dust is present. The “Where” includes Florida for the weekend. The dry and dusty air layer moves over Florida and over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. As it pulls away next week our rain chances should improve, and we still need the rain.

We are tracking a small disturbance in the Atlantic moving toward the Caribbean. Right now chances for development are low for the next 7 days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

