Manatee County reminds parents about back-to-school vaccinations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is encouraging parents to beat the rush and get their children vaccinated well ahead of the first day of class.

Manatee County schools open August 10.

DOH-Manatee will offer back-to-school vaccinations by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Vaccinations will also be offered by appointment only between 8 a.m. and noon on two Saturdays in August (August 5 and August 12).

All vaccinations will be given at DOH-Manatee, located at 410 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton, for no cost. To schedule an appointment, call 941-748-0747 and select extension 0.

A walk-in vaccination clinic will also be offered 1 to 4 p.m. on August 8.

DOH-Manatee reminds parents that kindergarteners, seventh-graders and new and transferring students must provide proof of immunization to enroll in Manatee County schools.

A Florida Certificate of Immunization, Form DH 680, is the only document that Manatee County schools are permitted to accept as proof of immunization. These forms can be obtained at DOH-Manatee or through a health care provider.

“Vaccinating schoolchildren against a variety of vaccine-preventable diseases helps parents and guardians protect the health not only of their children, but also the health of their classmates and the community at large,” said DOH-Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie. “We ask all parents and guardians to make sure immunizations are up-to-date and, if needed, to contact their child’s physician to schedule vaccination appointments or visit us here at the health department. The sooner parents and guardians take action, the better.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.