Increasing number of women joining MTC’s Florida Law Enforcement Academy

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Summer Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As more law enforcement agencies try to recruit more women to the force, a number of women on the Suncoast are already doing what they can to prepare themselves for these jobs.

Manatee Technical College is seeing an increase of females signing up for their Florida Law Enforcement Academy program this year.

MTC told ABC7 they already have 14 women signed up for the fall program. This will be the largest class of females ever in their program.

Local numbers of women in law enforcement:

  • Florida Highway Patrol: 175
  • Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office: 120
  • Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: 87
  • Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: 65
  • Sarasota Police Department: 34
  • Bradenton Police Department: 27
  • North Port Police Department: 14
  • Palmetto Police Department: 3
  • Holmes Beach Police Department: 1
  • Longboat Key Police Department: 0

