Fatal accident reported at U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are at the scene of a crash that has reportedly killed at least one person at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash was reported on the FHP website shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday. There is no roadblock, the FHP website says. Cameras operated by the Florida Department of Transportation show one car in a ditch near the intersection.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

