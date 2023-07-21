Advertise With Us
Fatal accident reported at U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East

A fatal crash has been reported Friday morning in Bradenton by the Florida Highway Patrol.
A fatal crash has been reported Friday morning in Bradenton by the Florida Highway Patrol.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are at the scene of a crash that has reportedly killed at least one person at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash was reported on the FHP website shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday. There is no roadblock, the FHP website says. Cameras operated by the Florida Department of Transportation show one car in a ditch near the intersection.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

