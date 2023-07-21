CNA charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has made an arrest after receiving reports of a Certified Nurse’s Assistant targeting elderly and disabled persons in local assisted living facilities.

Police say they began investigating Marco Tulio Avila Romero for lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly and disabled persons on June 30.

Romero, who is a Certified Nurse’s Assistant, has worked at several assisted living facilities within the City of Sarasota and Sarasota County. Detectives say he targeted numerous victims who were unable to disclose that they were being sexually molested.

On July 18, Romero was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives now believe there may be additional victims that have not had an opportunity to seek assistance.

Anyone believing they have information on any of these cases is asked to call Detective Cox at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

