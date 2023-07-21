Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office joins 30x30 Initiative

CHARLOTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are working together to recruit more women.

Currently, women only make up 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States. Through a national initiative - called 30x30 - the goal is to increase the representation of females on their staff to 30% by the year 2030.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is one of the newest agencies to join this initiative. Currently, 15% of their staff are women.

”You know what, I truly believe that having both men and women on the force creates a nice opportunity because men, although we all have the same common goal, we may have different approaches in getting there. And women typically have the ability to communicate a little bit better. Not always, but I think we have the ability to de-escalate a volatile type situation much easier than men can,” says Shelley Havel, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office corporal.

According to the 30x30 Initiative, research shows women officers use less force, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits and are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate.

