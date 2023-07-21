Advertise With Us
Arrests made in connection with vape shop burglaries

Three juveniles were arrested.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with an operation targeting vape shop break-ins in Manatee County.

Due to recent burglaries of vape shops in Manatee County, detectives organized an operation in hopes of catching suspects targeting these businesses.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday morning, a group of suspects were seen driving a stolen KIA Soul and committing a burglary at Big Boy Vapers on Cortez Road.

Deputies attempted to move in and they say the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and later crashed in the 6800-block of 26th.

As deputies moved in, the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and later crashed in the 6800 block of 26th St West. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies apprehended 2 of the suspects, and a third was taken into custody moments later by a K9 unit. No one was injured.

The three suspects are juveniles. One of them has been charged with a similar crime prior.

The stolen vehicle and the stolen vape items were released to the victims. The investigation into other vape burglaries is ongoing with additional arrests likely.

