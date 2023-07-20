Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman found murdered in front of Seffner home

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a homicide in Seffner.
Crime scene investigators at the scene of a homicide in Seffner.(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Hillsborough County are working to find the killer of a woman who found brutally murdered in front of her own home Thursday morning.

On July 20, at 1:15 a.m., dispatch received a call from a person who did not or was not able to speak to the dispatcher. When deputies arrived to the 4000 block of Orange Street in Seffner, they found a woman inside a vehicle deceased with severe upper body trauma.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are working the scene to determine the person responsible. The public is not believed to be in any danger related to this crime.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Wilder Family
GoFundMe set up for family involved in fatal car crash
Pattern shift will last several days
Pattern change starts today
James Bart Dixon
North Port man arrested for alleged molestation of minors
Child dies after being hit by golf cart

Latest News

James Gainvors
Man arrested in connection with Charlotte County shooting
Crash at Fruitville and 301
Car overturns in downtown Sarasota
Retailers look for lift from Tax ‘Holiday’
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church in...
4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church