Woman found murdered in front of Seffner home

SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Hillsborough County are working to find the killer of a woman who found brutally murdered in front of her own home Thursday morning.

On July 20, at 1:15 a.m., dispatch received a call from a person who did not or was not able to speak to the dispatcher. When deputies arrived to the 4000 block of Orange Street in Seffner, they found a woman inside a vehicle deceased with severe upper body trauma.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are working the scene to determine the person responsible. The public is not believed to be in any danger related to this crime.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.