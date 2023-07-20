Advertise With Us
Unstable lithium-ion batteries removed from Tampa hospital

By Bailey Striepling
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews removed more than 3,000 pounds of unstable lithium-ion batteries from a John Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care building on Thursday.

Firefighters and hazmat responders were dispatched around 9 a.m. regarding reports of an electrical smell coming from an MRI room. Hydrogen gas was emitting from the lithium-ion batteries and two batteries had ruptured, according to authorities, which posed risk of an explosion.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue evacuated 80 people from the building. 10 people were medically evaluated at the scene and three were taken to a local hospital.

There is no longer threat of an explosion. The cause of the unstable batteries is unknown at this time.

The center will remain closed Friday as the fire department continues their investigation.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

