Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SunCoast Blood Center’s Port Charlotte office repaired, reopened after Hurricane Ian damage

The Port Charlotte location was damaged during Hurricane Ian.
The Port Charlotte location was damaged during Hurricane Ian.(Suncoast Blood Centers)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - After Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm in September of 2022, Suncoast Blood Center’s Port Charlotte location was devastated.

Due to storm damage, SunCoast Blood Centers had to close operations at its Charlotte County Center at 2150 Tamiami Trail. Due to the closure, SunCoast Blood Centers lost a fifth of its donor base following the storm. With blood donations already at a critically low point, the storm just added to the need for blood donations.

On Thursday, Suncoast Blood Centers held a ribbon cutting for the new facilities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Wilder Family
GoFundMe set up for family involved in fatal car crash
Pattern shift will last several days
Pattern change starts today
James Bart Dixon
North Port man arrested for alleged molestation of minors
Child dies after being hit by golf cart

Latest News

No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South
Crime scene investigators at the scene of a homicide in Seffner.
Woman found murdered in front of Seffner home
James Gainvors
Man arrested in connection with Charlotte County shooting
Crash at Fruitville and 301
Car overturns in downtown Sarasota