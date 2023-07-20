SunCoast Blood Center’s Port Charlotte office repaired, reopened after Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - After Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm in September of 2022, Suncoast Blood Center’s Port Charlotte location was devastated.

Due to storm damage, SunCoast Blood Centers had to close operations at its Charlotte County Center at 2150 Tamiami Trail. Due to the closure, SunCoast Blood Centers lost a fifth of its donor base following the storm. With blood donations already at a critically low point, the storm just added to the need for blood donations.

On Thursday, Suncoast Blood Centers held a ribbon cutting for the new facilities.

