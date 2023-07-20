Advertise With Us
Sarasota man convicted of crimes committed nearly 30 years ago

Randall Haus
Randall Haus(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Randall Haus has been convicted of two counts of sexual battery on a minor, regarding crimes that were committed between 1989 and 1997.

According to authorities, Haus revealed that he molested two different children in the 1990s to a detective. The detective was then able to locate and speak with these victims, who each confirmed that they were sexually battered by Haus when they were children.

These crimes were never reported to law enforcement, however detectives were able to obtain evidence that corroborated these crimes which ultimately resulted in a guilty verdict.

Following the guilty verdict, Haus was sentenced to life in prison.

