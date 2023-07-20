No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along SR64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

A no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed Federal Guidelines for safe swimming. It is thought that contact with the water at the site could make beachgoers sick.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets EPA safety guidelines.

Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling 941-714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.

