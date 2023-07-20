Man arrested in connection with Charlotte County shooting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is in custody following a lengthy investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

James Andrew Gainvors was charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on July 5.

According to investigators, deputies were sent to a disturbance on Corinne Ave. in Port Charlotte where a single gunshot was fire, striking a man. Arrest documents say the incident was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The victim did not survive his wounds.

Deputies noted that Gainvors was cooperative with deputies throughout the lengthy investigation.

On July 19, Ganivors was charged with second degree murder. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.