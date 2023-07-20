Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man arrested in connection with Charlotte County shooting

James Gainvors
James Gainvors(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is in custody following a lengthy investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

James Andrew Gainvors was charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on July 5.

According to investigators, deputies were sent to a disturbance on Corinne Ave. in Port Charlotte where a single gunshot was fire, striking a man. Arrest documents say the incident was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The victim did not survive his wounds.

Deputies noted that Gainvors was cooperative with deputies throughout the lengthy investigation.

On July 19, Ganivors was charged with second degree murder. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Wilder Family
GoFundMe set up for family involved in fatal car crash
Pattern shift will last several days
Pattern change starts today
James Bart Dixon
North Port man arrested for alleged molestation of minors
Child dies after being hit by golf cart

Latest News

Crash at Fruitville and 301
Car overturns in downtown Sarasota
Retailers look for lift from Tax ‘Holiday’
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church in...
4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church
Another day with good rain chances
First Alert Weather: The rainy west wind pattern continues