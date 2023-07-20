First Alert Weather: The rainy west wind pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today we continue with the more typical Florida summer pattern of a southeast wind to start the day.

By afternoon, the differential heating between land and water will trigger the sea breeze and bring a second day of better rain chances to coast.

As you likely know, our coast has been designated as a severe drought area with a year-to-date rainfall deficit of more than 13 inches.

Today’s pattern will be very similar to yesterdays with the helpful addition of a bit more moisture. Hopefully this will translate into some heavier rainfall. The high moisture content of the air should help promote showers and thunderstorms each day until the end of the workweek.

By the weekend, our winds will once again shift to the west and some slightly drier air will filter in from the south. This combination will limit our rainfall to the morning hours when scattered showers will move onshore and drift well inland by afternoon.

Tropical Storm Don’s favorable conditions for strengthening will come to an end soon and the system is forecast to fade by Sunday. On its loop-de-loop course, the storm will die without any significant impact to land.

