Venice residents raising money to appeal city council

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Venice are raising money to appeal the Venice City Council’s final approval of a rezoning ordinance. In a 5-2 vote on July 11, the council made its final approval of rezoning the land on Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road, despite over 20 protesters that lined the street in front of City Hall.

Developer Pat Neal owns the over 10-acre property and wants to build a Publix and other commercial space. Ken Baron, a board member for North Venice Neighborhood Alliance, said the fight isn’t over.

“The binding master plan stated no commercial. The applicant’s own promotional material said no commercial. This was all supposed to be open space and now after all of this property has been sold to twelve hundred plus homes, all of a sudden the carpets pulled out from underneath us,” says Baron.

Since July 11, the group has raised $15,000 from donations. The group expects the appeal to cost $40,000, which means they still need an additional $25,000 to move forward. Baron said in the past two days they have raised $7,000 and are hoping to get the rest by the end of the month.

Sarasota Land Use Attorney Dan Lobeck said the group only has 30 days from the final approval to appeal with a circuit court. He said the residents’ concerns are valid and the prospects of winning are good.

“This betrayal of the duty of the politicians to follow the law. It’s just code provision after code provision after code provision and in my decades of practice I’ve never seen anything blatantly illegal than this. You know, Pat Neal brags I can get anything I want, and if this continues to stand, it’s a shame on the system,” says Lobeck.

Lobeck also said there is always going to be growth but it needs to be legal growth. However, he said this isn’t legal growth.

“To take protected wetlands, pave them over for a shopping center much more massive than the code anywhere comes close to allowing, is not the kind of growth that should be approved,” says Lobeck.

ABC 7 spoke to Pat Neal on the phone and he said he’s gone through appeals before and won. Neal also said it’s an expensive process and he wishes there was better communication. He said they have reached out and have not got positive responses.

North Venice Neighborhood Alliance has additional information on donations on its Facebook page here.

