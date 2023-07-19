Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police say they are investigating rash of car burglaries and thefts

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing their investigation into several stolen vehicles, attempted thefts and auto burglaries that have occurred since Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The vehicle makers involved in these incidents are Kia, Hyundai, and Chevrolet. Police aren’t certain if the incidents are connected. Many have occurred in the area of 40th Street in Sarasota.

In total, there have been 16 reported incidents that have occurred; 11 auto burglaries/attempted thefts and 5 stolen vehicles.

A juvenile has been arrested in one of these incidents. Most of the vehicles suffered damage in these incidents such as broken windows, steering columns, and ignitions. In one of these cases, a resident in the area was confronted by possible suspects and suffered minor injuries. The suspects are described as juveniles.

