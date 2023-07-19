Pattern change starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a typical summer in a typical year, the Suncoast will benefit from winds out of the southeast. This wind pattern keeps us in inland afternoon storms that drift to the west and die out over the Gulf in the evening.

That allows for an afternoon cooldown in the warmest part of the day. However, this summer has not been typical. We have had persistent westerly winds that blow most of the storms to the east coast of Florida and away from the Suncoast.

Today we return to the southeast wind pattern, if only for a few days. A trough of low pressure will lift northeast and allow our high-pressure ridge to lift northward as well, till at least Friday.

This will return us to the southeast wind that will bring the afternoon and evening cooling storms that we are accustomed to. It will also bring some needed rainfall to the coast and help keep our fire danger risk in check.

However, this pattern will not last long. By the weekend the trough will be replaced by another one and push the high southward again. This will return us to morning showers near the coast and dry and hot afternoons.

