North Port man arrested for alleged molestation of minors

James Bart Dixon
James Bart Dixon(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Department arrested James Bart Dixon for allegedly molesting minors at his residence.

The 54-year-old was previously arrested in January and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor. He is now being charged with three additional counts of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor.

According to police, two minors filed complaints against Dixon, disclosing multiple incidents that occurred at his residence.

Dixon is being held at Sarasota County Jail on $150,000 total bond. He is due to appear in court on July 26 for the initial two charges from January, and Sept. 15 for the three new charges filed against him this week.

