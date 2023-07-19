Advertise With Us
Manatee County officials investigating inmate death

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have identified the inmate who died in custody on Tuesday.

Officials identified the man as 58-year-old Tony Reyes of Bradenton. His next of kin has been notified.

The death does appear to be related to a medical event, but the official cause of death will be determined pending autopsy/toxicology.

Deputies found Reyes unresponsive on Tuesday morning at 10:58 a.m. Deputies were alerted by other inmates to an inmate in possible need of medical attention.  Deputies found a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive near the shower.  Deputies immediately alerted first responders and attempted to resuscitate the inmate using an AED.

EMS arrived at 11:34 a.m. and continued life-saving measures.  He was transported to a local hospital by EMS at 12:03 p.m., where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:26 p.m.

