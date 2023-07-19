Manatee County officials investigating inmate death

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have identified the inmate who died in custody on Tuesday.

Officials identified the man as 58-year-old Tony Reyes of Bradenton. His next of kin has been notified.

The death does appear to be related to a medical event, but the official cause of death will be determined pending autopsy/toxicology.

Deputies found Reyes unresponsive on Tuesday morning at 10:58 a.m. Deputies were alerted by other inmates to an inmate in possible need of medical attention. Deputies found a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive near the shower. Deputies immediately alerted first responders and attempted to resuscitate the inmate using an AED.

EMS arrived at 11:34 a.m. and continued life-saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS at 12:03 p.m., where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:26 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.