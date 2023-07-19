Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County algal bloom affecting taste/odor of water

Manatee County Utility Bills
Manatee County Utility Bills
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities is actively addressing an algal bloom issue affecting Lake Manatee, however testing confirms the water remains completely safe for consumption.

The County would like to assure the public that the compound responsible for the water’s taste and odor is identified as geosmin, and it is not an algal toxin.

Testing by GreenWater Laboratories has been conducted during this bloom for a variety of cyanotoxins, and none have been detected in the drinking water. The current algal bloom is primarily attributed to prolonged hot and dry weather conditions.

As a result, the water treatment process includes the use of powdered activated carbon to mitigate the geosmin levels. Despite these efforts, the water may still retain elevated levels of geosmin, which can lead to an earthy/musty taste or odor.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed...
Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

Latest News

Child dies after being hit by golf cart
Attorney General Moody announces Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit
Florida’s citrus production declining due to citrus greening
Inmate at Manatee County Jail dead