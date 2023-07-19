Manatee County algal bloom affecting taste/odor of water

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities is actively addressing an algal bloom issue affecting Lake Manatee, however testing confirms the water remains completely safe for consumption.

The County would like to assure the public that the compound responsible for the water’s taste and odor is identified as geosmin, and it is not an algal toxin.

Testing by GreenWater Laboratories has been conducted during this bloom for a variety of cyanotoxins, and none have been detected in the drinking water. The current algal bloom is primarily attributed to prolonged hot and dry weather conditions.

As a result, the water treatment process includes the use of powdered activated carbon to mitigate the geosmin levels. Despite these efforts, the water may still retain elevated levels of geosmin, which can lead to an earthy/musty taste or odor.

