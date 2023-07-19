Advertise With Us
Inmate at Manatee County Jail dead

(KTTC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of an inmate in the Manatee County Jail.

According to MCSO, deputies were alerted by other inmates to an inmate in possible need of medical attention and they found a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive near the shower.

They notified EMS while multiple deputies and medical staff attempted to resuscitate the inmate using an AED.

Once EMS arrived, they continued life-saving measures. The inmate was then transported to a local hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have found no signs of suspicious circumstances. The death appears to be related to a medical event, but the official cause of death will be determined pending autopsy and toxicology, which is scheduled for later this week.

The inmate was booked into the jail on June 26, 2023 for violation of probation on previous drug-related charges.

His identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.
