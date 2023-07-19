Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

GoFundMe set up for family involved in fatal car crash

The Wilder Family
The Wilder Family(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family from Winter Haven who lost their two sons in a car accident over the weekend. The crash also injured the two adults.

The family was traveling to Anna Maria Island for a vacation when their car hydroplaned and collided with a concrete pole, taking the life of the two boys, ages 11 and 15, and injuring their mother and stepfather.

The stepfather suffered minor injuries and the mother is still at Tampa General Hospital, according to a family friend.

GoFundMe has confirmed that the family has set up the fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Florida Division of Emergency Management warns residents of dangerous heat index
An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed...
Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash
14-year-old Hunter was killed in the boating accident.
GoFundMe set up for family of teen killed in boating accident
Sarasota Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

James Bart Dixon
North Port man arrested for alleged molestation of minors
Jose Jaime Morado-Zepeda of North Port.
DUI arrest ends in arrest on federal guns and weapons charges
After hearing a lot of public comment from anglers and conservationists, The Florida Fish and...
FWC approves new Skyway Fishing Pier rules and regulations for anglers
SARASOTA KIA THEFTS
Sarasota Police say they are investigating rash of car burglaries and thefts