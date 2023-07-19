GoFundMe set up for family involved in fatal car crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family from Winter Haven who lost their two sons in a car accident over the weekend. The crash also injured the two adults.

The family was traveling to Anna Maria Island for a vacation when their car hydroplaned and collided with a concrete pole, taking the life of the two boys, ages 11 and 15, and injuring their mother and stepfather.

The stepfather suffered minor injuries and the mother is still at Tampa General Hospital, according to a family friend.

GoFundMe has confirmed that the family has set up the fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.