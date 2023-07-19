Advertise With Us
FWC looking at new Skyway Fishing Pier rules and regulations for anglers


After hearing a lot of public comment from anglers and conservationists, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to accept staff recommendations for fishing on the Skyway Fishing Pier, with the caveat of adjusting the ruling after further research is completed.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission opened a public comment window on Wednesday to seek public feedback on new regulations on the Skyway Fishing Pier.

Skyway Pier draws high densities of people and pelicans. As a result, unintentional fishing gear entanglement of birds has been occurring there for many years.

At least 52 speakers were signed up to look at the new regulations being put in motion to protect seabirds .

Every year, nearly 2,000 seabirds, many of them pelicans are injured or killed near the Skyway Pier and significant number of the deaths are caused when the birds get entangled in fishing hooks or line. FWC held its quarterly meeting Wednesday to address the rules regarding anglers.

For those fishing at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, the recommended final rule would establish an annual education requirement abd prohibit the use of hook and line gear with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rigs, chicken rigs, and topwater plug lures) as well as the use of any multiple hook devices from Nov. 15 through March 15 each year.

It would also limit anglers fishing within the park to use of no more than two sets of hook and line gear and set a timeline for the Commission to review the regulations two years after implementation.

