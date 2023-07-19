Advertise With Us
Florida’s citrus production declining due to citrus greening

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida citrus trees have been battling what’s known as, citrus greening, for several years and now The University of Florida may have a solution.

Orange groves have been destroyed statewide by citrus greening, which is a bug that kills the trees and fruit. This means Florida’s citrus production is yielding less and less fruit each year.

The Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences put on a workshop Tuesday that taught residents how to spot greening, prevent trees from dying and keep a citrus tree healthy.

