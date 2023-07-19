Florida’s citrus production declining due to citrus greening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida citrus trees have been battling what’s known as, citrus greening, for several years and now The University of Florida may have a solution.

Orange groves have been destroyed statewide by citrus greening, which is a bug that kills the trees and fruit. This means Florida’s citrus production is yielding less and less fruit each year.

The Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences put on a workshop Tuesday that taught residents how to spot greening, prevent trees from dying and keep a citrus tree healthy.

