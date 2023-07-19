Advertise With Us
Construction improvements begin on the Anna Maria Draw Bridge

(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is beginning work on the SR 64 scenic drawbridge over Sarasota Pass, also known as the Anna Maria Draw Bridge.

The bridge connects Perico Island and Bradenton on the mainland to Holmes Beach on the island.

The bridge improvements include coating steel members, restoring section loss on corroded steel members, repairing, adjusting and testing the mechanical system that raises and lowers the bridge’s bascule segments, performing crack injections, and cleaning corrosion and painting of the structure.

Overnight single-lane closures can be expected from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS

• Bridge repair/rehabilitation

• Restoring corroded steel members

• Repair/adjust/test mechanical systems

• Crack injections

• Cleaning and painting

The work will continue until the bridge is repaired.

