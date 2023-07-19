Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Child dies after being hit by golf cart

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a child pedestrian crash involving a golf cart.

According to authorities, a 3-year-old child was driving the golf cart and the other child, a 7-year-old, was a pedestrian. The 7-year-old sustained critical injuries, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The incident occurred on private property off Orange River Boulevard in Lee County.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed...
Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

Latest News

Attorney General Moody announces Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit
Manatee County Utility Bills
Manatee County algal bloom affecting taste/odor of water
Florida’s citrus production declining due to citrus greening
Inmate at Manatee County Jail dead