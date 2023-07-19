Child dies after being hit by golf cart

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a child pedestrian crash involving a golf cart.

According to authorities, a 3-year-old child was driving the golf cart and the other child, a 7-year-old, was a pedestrian. The 7-year-old sustained critical injuries, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The incident occurred on private property off Orange River Boulevard in Lee County.

The crash remains under investigation.

