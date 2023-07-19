Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Charlotte Harbor

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County officials have identified the individual found dead under a bridge in Charlotte Harbor.

The body was found floating in the water Tuesday afternoon at the base of the bridge on the Port Charlotte side.

The individual has been identified as 73-year-old Roger Harold Nehring.

The cause of death will be determined pending autopsy results.

Any individuals with information pertaining to this incident are urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

