Bradenton Police hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

School Cross Guards
School Cross Guards(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officers are gearing up for this school year.

Students are heading back to school in a few weeks and BPD is hiring part-time crossing guards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Some of the benefits include:

$24/hour

Two-hour shift minimum

Two shifts/day (AM & PM)

Work approximately 179 days per year

For more information and to apply: www.bradentonpd.com/jointheblue

