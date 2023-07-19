Bradenton Police hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officers are gearing up for this school year.

Students are heading back to school in a few weeks and BPD is hiring part-time crossing guards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Some of the benefits include:

$24/hour

Two-hour shift minimum

Two shifts/day (AM & PM)

Work approximately 179 days per year

For more information and to apply: www.bradentonpd.com/jointheblue

