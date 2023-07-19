Bradenton Police hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officers are gearing up for this school year.
Students are heading back to school in a few weeks and BPD is hiring part-time crossing guards for the 2023-2024 school year.
Some of the benefits include:
$24/hour
Two-hour shift minimum
Two shifts/day (AM & PM)
Work approximately 179 days per year
For more information and to apply: www.bradentonpd.com/jointheblue
