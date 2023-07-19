Attorney General Moody announces Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the creation of the Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit on Tuesday.

The unit is comprised of a team of criminal and civil attorneys in Moody’s office. The goal of this new unit is to combat illicit online activity in Florida.

In 2022, more than 42,000 Floridians lost a combined total of more than $844 million to cybercrime.

The team is already working with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other law enforcement on cybercrime investigations across the state.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.