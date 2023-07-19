Advertise With Us
Attorney General Moody announces Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit

(WDBJ7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the creation of the Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit on Tuesday.

The unit is comprised of a team of criminal and civil attorneys in Moody’s office. The goal of this new unit is to combat illicit online activity in Florida.

In 2022, more than 42,000 Floridians lost a combined total of more than $844 million to cybercrime.

The team is already working with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other law enforcement on cybercrime investigations across the state.

