Afternoon storms possible again Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally we have seen some much needed rainfall west of I-75 over the past couple of days. This is our typical summer pattern with showers developing along the sea breeze and then pushing westward toward the beaches. This normal summer pattern is going to stick around for only one more day and then it is back to the wall of heat and humidity from the start to the finish of the day with little chance for cooling showers or storms west of I-75.

We start off the day on Thursday with generally mostly sunny skies with only a very small chance for an isolated shower along the coast. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to start the day and warm into the low 90s by the mid afternoon. There is a good chance we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the late afternoon through the early evening. They will tend to move to the WNW at 10 mph.

Friday high pressure begins to slip to our south again which will bring the onshore flow back our way. This will keep the humidity up once again with dew points running in the mid to upper 70s which can cause extreme discomfort. We may an isolated shower or two near the coast to start the day but the bulk of the rain if any at all will be inland moving toward the east coast.

Wind shift again will bring changes to the timing of the storms beginning on Friday (WWSB)

So this familiar pattern which we have seen most of this summer will be back through early to mid week next week and then we could flip flop back to late day coastal storms by late next week.

In the tropics we are monitoring a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa which is heading west at 10-20 mph. This system looks like it has a minimal chance of developing over the next 7 days as it will start to move over some very warm waters by mid week next week. Elsewhere Don is still looping over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.