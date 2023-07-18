Advertise With Us
SRQ launches Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

(Memphis International Airport)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is joining numerous other airports across the country by participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

This new initiative hopes to aid individuals with non-visible disabilities and provide the support they need while traveling through SRQ.

This voluntary program for airport passengers identifies hidden disabilities by the green sunflower product they choose to wear. While this program does not allow for any type of special treatment or expedited service, it is a reminder to airport staff that the passenger may require additional assistance.

“We understand traveling may not always be easy for everyone. SRQ is happy to offer our passengers an extra helping hand with utilization of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. It has always been our desire to provide easy travel to passengers, we hope this program creates a better travel experience for those with hidden disabilities,” said Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

For more information, click here.

