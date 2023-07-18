Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect was last seen leaving Arlington Park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late twenties or early thirties. He has long hair and was last seen on an electric scooter wearing dark colored clothing, socks, and no shoes.

If you see someone matching this description, call 911. Do not attempt to capture the individual yourself.

This is an ongoing investigation.
