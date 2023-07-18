Possible Lakewood Ranch developments sparks lawsuit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents just east of Interstate 75 in Sarasota are suing Sarasota County to stop future development in the area.

Last fall, the county approved changes to the comprehensive plan allowing for Lakewood Ranch to be extended.

The extension would be called Lakewood Ranch Southeast and bring 5,000 new homes between Fruitville Road and University Parkway east of the interstate. The property is 4,100 acres and goes around the rural neighborhoods that already exist.

Right now, the area is home to an abundance of wildlife, big fields and trees. Residents like Michael Hutchinson said that will all be destroyed.

“Traffic is going to go up when you add 5,000 new homes. The only place we get good night stars is to the east and that’s where they want to put this. So, we got that problem. Then there is wildlife,” says Hutchinson.

Hutchinson lives in Bern Creek Ranches, one of the rural neighborhoods in the area, and says they have seen bobcats and cubs, deer and birds. Becky Ayech, a resident of Old Miakka, said the fight to keep the area country is about more than just the wildlife.

“The ultimate worst thing, if that’s a good way to put it, is that it is reducing the opportunity for future generations, I’m going to cry, to live like we live,” says Ayech.

The hearing started Monday and is expected to go on for four days.

