Police investigating more attempted thefts of Kias

If you have a Kia, be aware.
If you have a Kia, be aware.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is now investigating three more attempted thefts of Kia vehicles.

These incidents occurred Tuesday in the early morning hours near U.S. 41 and Mecca Drive.

Police are urging people to remain vigilant and if you see something suspicious, call 911 and report it to law enforcement right away.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

