Police investigating more attempted thefts of Kias

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is now investigating three more attempted thefts of Kia vehicles.

These incidents occurred Tuesday in the early morning hours near U.S. 41 and Mecca Drive.

Police are urging people to remain vigilant and if you see something suspicious, call 911 and report it to law enforcement right away.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.