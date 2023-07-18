Good chance for P.M. storms Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We finally saw some storms and much needed rainfall across parts of the Suncoast west of I-75. We will see scattered storms mainly tomorrow afternoon moving from inland areas back toward the coast. This pattern of afternoon and evening storms will stick around through Thursday and then we transition back to mainly inland storms during the afternoon pushing toward the east coast late in the day on Friday.

The focus of storms inland will be the case through the weekend as well as high pressure will once again settle to our south in the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep the steady west or onshore flow through early next week. This kind of set up usually produces little rain for coastal locations and abundant rain east of I-75. We can occasionally see some coastal action during the morning hours but is usually not much.

High temperatures will still be close to seasonable readings for high temperatures warming into the low 90s for most with a heat index running from 100-105 degrees during the afternoon hours through the weekend.

The rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday stands at 40-50% and drops to 30% for Friday and the weekend.

Less chance for rain over the weekend (WWSB)

In the tropics all is quiet for us but we are still watching Don in the open waters of the central Atlantic. It is going to start to move to the north and northwest but will stay away from any land areas.

