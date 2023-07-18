Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

GoFundMe set up for family of teen killed in boating accident

14-year-old Hunter was killed in the boating accident.
14-year-old Hunter was killed in the boating accident.(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Gofundme has been set up by the family of the teen killed in a boating crash over the weekend. The crash also injured his brother.

The crash happened near Upper Manatee River Road and 133rd Street NE on Saturday.

Manatee County deputies worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the crash. FWC says the crash involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski, and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of the 14-year-old in this heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored by healthcare professionals,” said the FWC in an email to ABC7.

GoFundMe has confirmed that the family has set up the fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

“On Saturday , 07/15/23 the Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James ( 17 years old) and Hunter ( 14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life. James is currently in ICU at Tampa General Hospital with an outcome that is still yet to be known. Hunter was quite the outdoorsman and such a caring young man who loved fishing. He leaves behind his immediate family, which includes his mother, Katie, father, Ray, brother, James, sister, Mackenzie, brother, Colton. During this time Ray and Katie are out of work for an unknown amount of time to care for James and the rest of the family. James will have a long road of recovery ahead of him. This memorial fund will not only help cover the costs of the funeral expenses but the bills that will accrue with recovery and time out of work. Any amount of donation is greatly appreciated. If you can not donate please share this,” reads the page.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
The Manatee County Commission
Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

Latest News

Alligator (FILE)
Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Florida Division of Emergency Management warns residents of dangerous heat index
7th confirmed case of malaria reported in Sarasota County
Sarasota Police searching for armed robbery suspect