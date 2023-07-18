GoFundMe set up for family of teen killed in boating accident

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Gofundme has been set up by the family of the teen killed in a boating crash over the weekend. The crash also injured his brother.

The crash happened near Upper Manatee River Road and 133rd Street NE on Saturday.

Manatee County deputies worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the crash. FWC says the crash involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski, and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of the 14-year-old in this heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored by healthcare professionals,” said the FWC in an email to ABC7.

GoFundMe has confirmed that the family has set up the fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

“On Saturday , 07/15/23 the Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James ( 17 years old) and Hunter ( 14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life. James is currently in ICU at Tampa General Hospital with an outcome that is still yet to be known. Hunter was quite the outdoorsman and such a caring young man who loved fishing. He leaves behind his immediate family, which includes his mother, Katie, father, Ray, brother, James, sister, Mackenzie, brother, Colton. During this time Ray and Katie are out of work for an unknown amount of time to care for James and the rest of the family. James will have a long road of recovery ahead of him. This memorial fund will not only help cover the costs of the funeral expenses but the bills that will accrue with recovery and time out of work. Any amount of donation is greatly appreciated. If you can not donate please share this,” reads the page.

You can donate here.

