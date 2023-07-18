Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on U.S. 301 south of Chin Road. The 62-year-old man was heading north on U.S. 301 when he veered left.

The driver steered right in an effort to regain control but drove onto the grass shoulder, hit a wooden sign and overturned in a retention pond, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.