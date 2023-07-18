Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash

An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed...
An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Arizona's Family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on U.S. 301 south of Chin Road. The 62-year-old man was heading north on U.S. 301 when he veered left.

The driver steered right in an effort to regain control but drove onto the grass shoulder, hit a wooden sign and overturned in a retention pond, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
The Manatee County Commission
Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
The investigation is ongoing,
Fatal crash on State Road 62 and County Road 39

Latest News

Terrence Connor sworn in as Sarasota Superintendent
Florida gun age lawsuit
Family accused of selling bleach as COVID cure returns to court
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 17, 2023