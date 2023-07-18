Advertise With Us
Don expected to turn back to the NW

Staying out in the open waters of the Atlantic
Expected to turn back north on Wednesday
Expected to turn back north on Wednesday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don spinning out over the open waters of the Atlantic not impacting any land at this time.

DON barley a tropical storm Expected to intensify later this week. It is now about 700 miles west of the Azores. Maximum winds are tat 40 mph. Moving to the SSE at 9 mph. At 300 PM GMT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Don was located near latitude 35.6 North, longitude 39.3 West. Don is moving toward the south-southeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). Don is forecast to turn southward and move more slowly by tonight, followed by a turn westward and then northwestward on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. On the forecast track, Don should remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual increase in strength in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

A new update is expected at 5 p.m. today

