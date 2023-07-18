Bradenton man being investigated in Arcadia sex abuse cases

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man who serves as a pastor in Arcadia has been named in connection with two sex abuse cases, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

DCSO says that two individuals from two counties have accused Redemption Church Pastor Scott Erickson of sexual abuse. The allegations were reported to have happened over 5 years ago.

Investigators say one of the victims was between the ages 10 and 11 years old at the time. According to the incident report, the victim said Erickson forced the child to perform oral sex on him, that he made multiple sexual comments to the minor.

Detectives noted in their report that Erickson has denied the allegations.

Another allegation was previously noted in the report from 2009 in Fort Myers.

The case has been recommended to the State Attorney’s Office by the investigator. This story is developing.

