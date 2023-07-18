Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit

A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down. (Source: azfamily)
By David Caltabiano and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down.

This summer, there has been a record-breaking heat wave in Phoenix. On Tuesday, the city hit a record of 19 days in a row of 110-degree or higher temperatures.

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new air conditioning system, priced at about $8,000.

McNally said her husband would have fixed the system, but he died three years ago.

“It’s miserable in here,” McNally said. “I can’t stand too much more of it. I’m afraid I’m going to have a heat stroke or something.”

After an interview on Monday with KPHO in Phoenix about her situation, the news outlet contacted McNally just hours later and asked if they could come back to her home because they forgot something.

But instead, they surprised McNally with something big. KPHO contacted their partner Parker and Sons, who stepped up to give McNally a free air conditioning system. The team said the installation would be completed by the next day.

“You’re not going to worry about any costs whatsoever, and we’re going to get this thing swapped out for you,” Michael Whetsel with Parker and Sons told McNally.

“I feel wonderful. I want to cry,” McNally said after learning of the generous gift.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix said people who do not have working air conditioning can apply for help here.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
An Ellenton man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed...
Ellenton man dies in one-vehicle crash
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
The Manatee County Commission
Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers

Latest News

FILE - The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell rang up...
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
If you have a Kia, be aware.
Police investigating more attempted thefts of Kias
Expected to turn back north on Wednesday
Don expected to turn back to the NW
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida