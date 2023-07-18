Advertise With Us
A.M. Coastal storms possible Tuesday

The heat goes on with heat indices from 100-105
Onshore flow along with trough of low pressure will bring a chance for a few storms to roll in...
Onshore flow along with trough of low pressure will bring a chance for a few storms to roll in from the Gulf on Tuesday morning(Barbara Siebers | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a chance for a few coastal showers or possible thunderstorm on Tuesday during the morning and then mainly inland during the early to late afternoon. We will see a slight chance one or two of the afternoon storms could send a boundary back toward the coast during the early evening like we saw Monday.

With the ridge to our south we can expect to see onshore flow continuing on Tuesday which means the humidity will stay high with feels like temperatures around 100-105 during the afternoon hours. We have a trough of low pressure over the SE U.S. which will give us a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday.

This ridge slips back to our north on Wednesday which will allow for more of a SE to SSE wind on Wednesday. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly developing inland and then moving toward the beaches later in the day. This is our typical pattern during the summer months but something we really haven’t seen much of this summer. It will only last about 2 days and then another trough of low pressure builds over the SE U.S. which will push the ridge to our south once again on Friday which will bring onshore flow which favors mainly inland storms once again.

A little shift on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for coastal storms late in the day
A little shift on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for coastal storms late in the day(WWSB)

Temperatures will remain above average with lows well above average through the weekend.

In the tropics all is quiet for us but Don continues to hold on in the N. Atlantic. Indications are that is will redevelop back into a tropical storm and head toward the the NE in the Atlantic by Thursday of this week.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather 7/17/2023

