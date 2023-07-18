Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed

Alligator (FILE)
Alligator (FILE)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just weeks after a park was closed to relocate an alligator, a man was bitten while swimming at a spring in the Ocala National Forest.

National Parks Serice officials say around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, an aggressive alligator bit a man at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area. The man was snorkeling went the animal attacked.

He suffered puncture wounds and cuts. He was able to take himself to the hospital.

The 7.5-foot alligator was removed.

RELATED: Alexander Springs closed again due to alligator activity

The swim area of the park is temporarily closed as a result of the attack. Earlier this month, the park was closed for the relocation of a different alligator.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
The Manatee County Commission
Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Florida Division of Emergency Management warns residents of dangerous heat index
7th confirmed case of malaria reported in Sarasota County
Sarasota Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police in Tampa shot and killed a 33-year-old man who they said stabbed the mother of his three...
Tampa police shoot man suspected of stabbing his children’s mother