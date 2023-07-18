Advertise With Us
7th confirmed case of malaria reported in Sarasota County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has confirmed another case of malaria as the county remains under a Mosquito-borne illness alert.

As of Tuesday, there are now seven confirmed cases of malaria that were locally transmitted.

Two of the six confirmed cases occurred in homeless individuals. All cases occurred in the North Sarasota area and all patients have been treated and are recovering.

The county is now working on homeless outreach to distribute information, repellant and mosquito bed nets.

Sarasota County Mosquito Control is working to conduct extensive specialized trapping operations specifically for the anopheles mosquito.

Approximately 130 of these have been sent to CDC for evaluation. Three mosquitoes have been positive for the malaria parasite, all collected in early June.  Since June 5, all tested mosquitoes captured have tested negative.

Mosquito Management is also working to utilize mosquitofish, larvicides and adult spraying are all being utilized as needed based on surveillance data and field observations.

