Terrence Connor sworn in as superintendent of Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) On Monday, Sarasota County Schools new superintendent Terrence Connor was sworn in at the Board of Education.

The board voted 4-1 to accept Connor as the superintendent. The lone vote against Connor was placed by Bridget Ziegler.

The salary for the three-year contract will be $310,000 per year plus bonuses.

Mr. Connor previously served as the Hillsborough County Schools Deputy Superintendent & Chief Academic Officer. He also served as the Chief Academic Officer/Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction for Clay County District Schools, the Chief of Secondary Education for Clay County District Schools, the Principal of Samuel W. Wolfson High School, the Principal of Oceanway School, the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Oceanway School and a 7th & 8th Grade Comprehensive Science Teacher at Oceanway School.

He’s replacing Brennan Asplen who was terminated at the end of last school year.

“Education right now is a very popular concept right now. It’s a great thing. It’s an awesome thing. It’s an opportunity that we need to capitalize on. The fact that we talk about parents’ rights and responsibilities should excite us. We want out communities, we want out parents to be engaged.” Connor said in remarks after his swearing-in ceremony.

